All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10356 Monogram Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10356 Monogram Ave.
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

10356 Monogram Ave.

10356 Monogram Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10356 Monogram Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! 3+1.75 Beautiful home w/backyard, central air + gardener included! (10356 Monogram) - Single-story, Granda Hills home READY FOR MOVE-IN! Features include: living room with fireplace; kitchen w/ granite counter tops, separate stove and oven; laundry room w/washer + dryer; master bedroom; central heat + air; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring + carpeting; large backyard; gardener included; 2 car garage; pets allowed with owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5277668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10356 Monogram Ave. have any available units?
10356 Monogram Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10356 Monogram Ave. have?
Some of 10356 Monogram Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10356 Monogram Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10356 Monogram Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10356 Monogram Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10356 Monogram Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10356 Monogram Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10356 Monogram Ave. offers parking.
Does 10356 Monogram Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10356 Monogram Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10356 Monogram Ave. have a pool?
No, 10356 Monogram Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10356 Monogram Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10356 Monogram Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10356 Monogram Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10356 Monogram Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College