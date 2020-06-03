10356 Monogram Ave.

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! 3+1.75 Beautiful home w/backyard, central air + gardener included! (10356 Monogram) - Single-story, Granda Hills home READY FOR MOVE-IN! Features include: living room with fireplace; kitchen w/ granite counter tops, separate stove and oven; laundry room w/washer + dryer; master bedroom; central heat + air; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring + carpeting; large backyard; gardener included; 2 car garage; pets allowed with owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.
(RLNE5277668)