10356 Monogram Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! 3+1.75 Beautiful home w/backyard, central air + gardener included! (10356 Monogram) - Single-story, Granda Hills home READY FOR MOVE-IN! Features include: living room with fireplace; kitchen w/ granite counter tops, separate stove and oven; laundry room w/washer + dryer; master bedroom; central heat + air; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring + carpeting; large backyard; gardener included; 2 car garage; pets allowed with owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5277668)