10350 WYTON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Sophistication & elegance define this groundbreaking compound set on 1.54 acres in the sought after neighborhood of Holmby Hills & just doors from the famous Playboy Mansion. The estate opens to a grand 2 story foyer with twin winding staircases, cathedral ceilings & glass atrium with floor to ceiling windows & a large skylight that allows natural light to flow throughout. The main residence, at 15k sqft, features a multitude of intimate spaces for lounging or entertaining including a chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, two large islands & double ovens. The guest house, located just over the small lake that separates it from the main house, boasts an additional 3k sqft with 3 bedrooms , 3 bathrooms putting the property at over 18k sqft of refined museum quality space for even the most discerning clientele. The estate is surrounded by beautiful grounds, a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, tennis court & rolling lawns with many areas for large scale entertaining.