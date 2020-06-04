All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

10350 WYTON Drive

10350 Wyton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10350 Wyton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Sophistication & elegance define this groundbreaking compound set on 1.54 acres in the sought after neighborhood of Holmby Hills & just doors from the famous Playboy Mansion. The estate opens to a grand 2 story foyer with twin winding staircases, cathedral ceilings & glass atrium with floor to ceiling windows & a large skylight that allows natural light to flow throughout. The main residence, at 15k sqft, features a multitude of intimate spaces for lounging or entertaining including a chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, two large islands & double ovens. The guest house, located just over the small lake that separates it from the main house, boasts an additional 3k sqft with 3 bedrooms , 3 bathrooms putting the property at over 18k sqft of refined museum quality space for even the most discerning clientele. The estate is surrounded by beautiful grounds, a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, tennis court & rolling lawns with many areas for large scale entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 20 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10350 WYTON Drive have any available units?
10350 WYTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10350 WYTON Drive have?
Some of 10350 WYTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10350 WYTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10350 WYTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10350 WYTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10350 WYTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10350 WYTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10350 WYTON Drive offers parking.
Does 10350 WYTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10350 WYTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10350 WYTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10350 WYTON Drive has a pool.
Does 10350 WYTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 10350 WYTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10350 WYTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10350 WYTON Drive has units with dishwashers.

