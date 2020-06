Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bathroom duplex located in Carthay Square just west of Fairfax Blvd. This bottom unit has been completely remodeled with laminated wood floors, brand new appliances, fresh paint on the exterior and interior. Guest house above garage has its own entrance with its own living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.