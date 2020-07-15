10328 Louise Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Excellent opportunity to rent a beautifully upgraded home in the Granada Hills Charter District! The well kept front yard offers privacy with its surrounding trimmed bushes, green lawn and a brick walkway. Walk into this beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home featuring an ideal open layout. The living room includes a fireplace and double french doors leading to the backyard porch. The charming kitchen offers plenty of counter top space, tiled flooring, updated cabinets, see-through cabinets, a potential desk area, leading to a private laundry room and guest bathroom. Bathrooms include a tub, double sinks and double vanity mirrors. Other features include oak hardwood flooring throughout the home, crown molding, smooth ceilings, central AC/HEAT, energy efficient tank less water heater, dual pane windows, security system .The backyard provides the perfect setting for entertaining with a Built-In BBQ center. Custom brick walkways & porch , exterior lighting, stunning raised planters. This location is excellent for its proximity to schools, shopping, freeway access (118, 405, 5 and 210)