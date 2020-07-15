All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:16 PM

10328 Louise Avenue

10328 Louise Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10328 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Excellent opportunity to rent a beautifully upgraded home in the Granada Hills Charter District! The well kept front yard offers privacy with its surrounding trimmed bushes, green lawn and a brick walkway. Walk into this beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home featuring an ideal open layout. The living room includes a fireplace and double french doors leading to the backyard porch. The charming kitchen offers plenty of counter top space, tiled flooring, updated cabinets, see-through cabinets, a potential desk area, leading to a private laundry room and guest bathroom. Bathrooms include a tub, double sinks and double vanity mirrors. Other features include oak hardwood flooring throughout the home, crown molding, smooth ceilings, central AC/HEAT, energy efficient tank less water heater, dual pane windows, security system .The backyard provides the perfect setting for entertaining with a Built-In BBQ center. Custom brick walkways & porch , exterior lighting, stunning raised planters. This location is excellent for its proximity to schools, shopping, freeway access (118, 405, 5 and 210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10328 Louise Avenue have any available units?
10328 Louise Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10328 Louise Avenue have?
Some of 10328 Louise Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10328 Louise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10328 Louise Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10328 Louise Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10328 Louise Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10328 Louise Avenue offer parking?
No, 10328 Louise Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10328 Louise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10328 Louise Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10328 Louise Avenue have a pool?
No, 10328 Louise Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10328 Louise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10328 Louise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10328 Louise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10328 Louise Avenue has units with dishwashers.
