Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

10326 Almayo Ave

10326 Almayo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10326 Almayo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Gorgeous Top Level Two Bedroom Condo With Wood Floors Throughout In West Los Angeles - This beautiful 1,320sqft 2+2 is hidden away at the top of a quaint complex. The HUGE living room has built-in shelves, a cozy fireplace and looks out on private balcony. The kitchen is filled with tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and there is a peek-a-boo window that looks out on the dining area. The master bedroom also has a private balcony, spacious walk-in closet with built-ins and an en-suite bathroom. The en-suite bathroom has two pedestal sinks, separate shower and spa tub great for relaxing. The second bedroom is nicely sized too! There is a washer and dryer INSIDE the condo. There are beautiful wood floors throughout and central A/C and heat. Parking is side by side and included in the rent. This complex is centrally located and minutes to the Century City Mall, Westwood and Santa Monica with easy access to the 10 and 405 freeways.

Term: One-year lease! The owner pays for the HOA. Sorry, no pets allowed. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-207-0833 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5227432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10326 Almayo Ave have any available units?
10326 Almayo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10326 Almayo Ave have?
Some of 10326 Almayo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10326 Almayo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10326 Almayo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10326 Almayo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10326 Almayo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10326 Almayo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10326 Almayo Ave offers parking.
Does 10326 Almayo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10326 Almayo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10326 Almayo Ave have a pool?
No, 10326 Almayo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10326 Almayo Ave have accessible units?
No, 10326 Almayo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10326 Almayo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10326 Almayo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

