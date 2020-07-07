10326 Almayo Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous Top Level Two Bedroom Condo With Wood Floors Throughout In West Los Angeles - This beautiful 1,320sqft 2+2 is hidden away at the top of a quaint complex. The HUGE living room has built-in shelves, a cozy fireplace and looks out on private balcony. The kitchen is filled with tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and there is a peek-a-boo window that looks out on the dining area. The master bedroom also has a private balcony, spacious walk-in closet with built-ins and an en-suite bathroom. The en-suite bathroom has two pedestal sinks, separate shower and spa tub great for relaxing. The second bedroom is nicely sized too! There is a washer and dryer INSIDE the condo. There are beautiful wood floors throughout and central A/C and heat. Parking is side by side and included in the rent. This complex is centrally located and minutes to the Century City Mall, Westwood and Santa Monica with easy access to the 10 and 405 freeways.



Term: One-year lease! The owner pays for the HOA. Sorry, no pets allowed. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-207-0833 to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5227432)