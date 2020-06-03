10311 TENNESSEE Avenue

Amenities

This beautifully updated and impeccably maintained 1920s Spanish is in the heart of Century City and close to everything. The home has a logical floor plan with a large living room space featuring a stunning fireplace and a den/family room area off the living room that opens onto the outdoor front patio. There is an office area that leads onto the backyard deck. Beyond that, a sparkling pool and spa, grassy area, and bonus garage space, which serves as a guest cottage, with plenty of storage. The master suite has a sizable and thoughtfully built out closet and upgraded bathroom with dual sinks. The secondary bedrooms are both well appointed and share a nice bathroom with shower and bath. There is stacked laundry in the kitchen and driveway space for 3 cars as well as permitted street parking. You don't want to miss this perfect lease!