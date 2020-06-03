All apartments in Los Angeles
10311 TENNESSEE Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:10 PM

10311 TENNESSEE Avenue

10311 Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10311 Tennessee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautifully updated and impeccably maintained 1920s Spanish is in the heart of Century City and close to everything. The home has a logical floor plan with a large living room space featuring a stunning fireplace and a den/family room area off the living room that opens onto the outdoor front patio. There is an office area that leads onto the backyard deck. Beyond that, a sparkling pool and spa, grassy area, and bonus garage space, which serves as a guest cottage, with plenty of storage. The master suite has a sizable and thoughtfully built out closet and upgraded bathroom with dual sinks. The secondary bedrooms are both well appointed and share a nice bathroom with shower and bath. There is stacked laundry in the kitchen and driveway space for 3 cars as well as permitted street parking. You don't want to miss this perfect lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue have any available units?
10311 TENNESSEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue have?
Some of 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10311 TENNESSEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue has a pool.
Does 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10311 TENNESSEE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
