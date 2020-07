Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Perfect location in Toluca Lake. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/5 bath, is remodeled, clean and ready to move in. Open airy living room with fireplace , new kitchen, new laundry, hardwood floors, newly painted 3 bedrooms upstairs, kitchen opens out to a sparkling pool and barbecue, private side yard off the living room. Entertainers delight! see private remarks