1030 RIVAS CANYON Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

One-of-a-kind, magical mid-century estate hidden in Pacific Palisades. 5 minutes from the beach and the Palisades Village, 10 minutes to Santa Monica and Brentwood, yet tucked into serene Rivas Canyon. Beautifully furnished and fully equipped three-bedroom home. Gorgeous pool and spa surrounded by gardens, pine and eucalyptus trees offer a spectacular environment for entertaining or relaxing. Fenced fruit orchard and large yard. 1.5-acre spread of gardens and exotic trees. Top-rated school district, hiking and horseback riding trails only steps away. Truly an architectural gem built in 1960, and recently upgraded. Owner lives in the attached carriage house, but fully private.