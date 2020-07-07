All apartments in Los Angeles
1030 RIVAS CANYON Road

1030 Rivas Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1030 Rivas Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
One-of-a-kind, magical mid-century estate hidden in Pacific Palisades. 5 minutes from the beach and the Palisades Village, 10 minutes to Santa Monica and Brentwood, yet tucked into serene Rivas Canyon. Beautifully furnished and fully equipped three-bedroom home. Gorgeous pool and spa surrounded by gardens, pine and eucalyptus trees offer a spectacular environment for entertaining or relaxing. Fenced fruit orchard and large yard. 1.5-acre spread of gardens and exotic trees. Top-rated school district, hiking and horseback riding trails only steps away. Truly an architectural gem built in 1960, and recently upgraded. Owner lives in the attached carriage house, but fully private.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road have any available units?
1030 RIVAS CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road have?
Some of 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
1030 RIVAS CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road offer parking?
No, 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road does not offer parking.
Does 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road have a pool?
Yes, 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road has a pool.
Does 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 RIVAS CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.

