10296 Mcbroom St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Guest House - Property Id: 180837



Great location in Shadow Hills Mini Ranch 1 bedroom guest house , located on Mcbroom Near Wheatland across from Handson Dam Recreation area Prefer a single person because of septic system Unit is on 3/4 acre approx.800 sqft. 1 br. guest house includes: - Large covered deck area - washer and dryer hook up - parking - kitchenette area - small pets under 15 lbs ok, -Utilities included - horse stalls/ arena area available (additional $175 per stall ) Close to 5 freeway, 210 freeway, 170 freeway and shopping Riding trails are right off front of the property, you do not have to trailer your horse , Just get on your horse and ride down the street and your in Hansen Dam riding trails . Ideal location for"Country Living" Near the City owner pay for utilities tenant pays for internet

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/180837p

Property Id 180837



(RLNE5336669)