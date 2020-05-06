All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10296 Mcbroom St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10296 Mcbroom St
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

10296 Mcbroom St

10296 Mcbroom Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Foothill Trails
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10296 Mcbroom Street, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Foothill Trails

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Guest House - Property Id: 180837

Great location in Shadow Hills Mini Ranch 1 bedroom guest house , located on Mcbroom Near Wheatland across from Handson Dam Recreation area Prefer a single person because of septic system Unit is on 3/4 acre approx.800 sqft. 1 br. guest house includes: - Large covered deck area - washer and dryer hook up - parking - kitchenette area - small pets under 15 lbs ok, -Utilities included - horse stalls/ arena area available (additional $175 per stall ) Close to 5 freeway, 210 freeway, 170 freeway and shopping Riding trails are right off front of the property, you do not have to trailer your horse , Just get on your horse and ride down the street and your in Hansen Dam riding trails . Ideal location for"Country Living" Near the City owner pay for utilities tenant pays for internet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/180837p
Property Id 180837

(RLNE5336669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10296 Mcbroom St have any available units?
10296 Mcbroom St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10296 Mcbroom St have?
Some of 10296 Mcbroom St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10296 Mcbroom St currently offering any rent specials?
10296 Mcbroom St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10296 Mcbroom St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10296 Mcbroom St is pet friendly.
Does 10296 Mcbroom St offer parking?
Yes, 10296 Mcbroom St offers parking.
Does 10296 Mcbroom St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10296 Mcbroom St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10296 Mcbroom St have a pool?
No, 10296 Mcbroom St does not have a pool.
Does 10296 Mcbroom St have accessible units?
No, 10296 Mcbroom St does not have accessible units.
Does 10296 Mcbroom St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10296 Mcbroom St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College