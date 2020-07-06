All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

1029 S HOBART

1029 South Hobart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1029 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 S HOBART have any available units?
1029 S HOBART doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1029 S HOBART currently offering any rent specials?
1029 S HOBART is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 S HOBART pet-friendly?
No, 1029 S HOBART is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1029 S HOBART offer parking?
Yes, 1029 S HOBART offers parking.
Does 1029 S HOBART have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 S HOBART does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 S HOBART have a pool?
No, 1029 S HOBART does not have a pool.
Does 1029 S HOBART have accessible units?
No, 1029 S HOBART does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 S HOBART have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 S HOBART does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 S HOBART have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 S HOBART does not have units with air conditioning.

