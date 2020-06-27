10278 MISSOURI Avenue

Amenities

Build in 2015 contemporary Mediterranean unit is all about the location - in the heart of Century City. Located at the end of the street this luxurious condo with private outdoor terrace surrounded by Californian foliage has a boutique hotel style and floor plan, offering privacy, luxury and comfort. Stepping inside this fully furnished home, you will find an elegant lobby entrance with elevator access directly into 3000 sq feet unit where you'll find a gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplaces, custom glass windows and open spacious living room with fresh and inviting furnishings, TV with a surround sound system. The condo is equipped with a high quality gourmet kitchen completed with center island, stainless steel appliances and stone counters, temperature regulated wine fridge perfect for entertaining and whipping up delicious meals. In total of 3 bedrooms+office and 3.5 bathrooms, high speed internet, 3 parking spaces in the garage.