All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10278 MISSOURI Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10278 MISSOURI Avenue
Last updated December 7 2019 at 7:46 AM

10278 MISSOURI Avenue

10278 Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10278 Missouri Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
Build in 2015 contemporary Mediterranean unit is all about the location - in the heart of Century City. Located at the end of the street this luxurious condo with private outdoor terrace surrounded by Californian foliage has a boutique hotel style and floor plan, offering privacy, luxury and comfort. Stepping inside this fully furnished home, you will find an elegant lobby entrance with elevator access directly into 3000 sq feet unit where you'll find a gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplaces, custom glass windows and open spacious living room with fresh and inviting furnishings, TV with a surround sound system. The condo is equipped with a high quality gourmet kitchen completed with center island, stainless steel appliances and stone counters, temperature regulated wine fridge perfect for entertaining and whipping up delicious meals. In total of 3 bedrooms+office and 3.5 bathrooms, high speed internet, 3 parking spaces in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10278 MISSOURI Avenue have any available units?
10278 MISSOURI Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10278 MISSOURI Avenue have?
Some of 10278 MISSOURI Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10278 MISSOURI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10278 MISSOURI Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10278 MISSOURI Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10278 MISSOURI Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10278 MISSOURI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10278 MISSOURI Avenue offers parking.
Does 10278 MISSOURI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10278 MISSOURI Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10278 MISSOURI Avenue have a pool?
No, 10278 MISSOURI Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10278 MISSOURI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10278 MISSOURI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10278 MISSOURI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10278 MISSOURI Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College