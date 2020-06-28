1026 EL MEDIO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This updated mid-century modern multi-level home boasts stunning mountain & ocean views & sits on a 24,635 sq ft hilltop lot. The main living room is the perfect spot to relax & take in the ocean views from the large windows. The open kitchen & dining area is one of the most impressive spaces & offers sleek white cabinetry, granite countertops, & premium stainless steel appliances. A set of sliding glass doors open out to the main deck which features a built-in barbecue. The roomy master is ensuite & has a spacious walk-in closet & high ceilings. The master bath includes dual sink vanities, a deep soaking tub, & a frameless glass shower. All of the bedrooms are of great proportion & offer plenty of space. The hillside backyard has an abundance of inviting outdoor spaces. The attached two-car garage completes the package & provides plenty of space for you to store your toys. Secure your own piece of paradise today! The Gardener is included in the lease agreement.