Los Angeles, CA
1026 EL MEDIO Avenue
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

1026 EL MEDIO Avenue

1026 El Medio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1026 El Medio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This updated mid-century modern multi-level home boasts stunning mountain & ocean views & sits on a 24,635 sq ft hilltop lot. The main living room is the perfect spot to relax & take in the ocean views from the large windows. The open kitchen & dining area is one of the most impressive spaces & offers sleek white cabinetry, granite countertops, & premium stainless steel appliances. A set of sliding glass doors open out to the main deck which features a built-in barbecue. The roomy master is ensuite & has a spacious walk-in closet & high ceilings. The master bath includes dual sink vanities, a deep soaking tub, & a frameless glass shower. All of the bedrooms are of great proportion & offer plenty of space. The hillside backyard has an abundance of inviting outdoor spaces. The attached two-car garage completes the package & provides plenty of space for you to store your toys. Secure your own piece of paradise today! The Gardener is included in the lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue have any available units?
1026 EL MEDIO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue have?
Some of 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1026 EL MEDIO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue have a pool?
No, 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 EL MEDIO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
