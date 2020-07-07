Rent Calculator
1025 South NORTON Avenue
Last updated March 25 2020 at 12:27 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1025 South NORTON Avenue
1025 South Norton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1025 South Norton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park
Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great area, convenient location for freeway 10 or downtown LA or Santa Monica. the large size of 2 beds 2 bads. and 1 bed 1 bath available. easy to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1025 South NORTON Avenue have any available units?
1025 South NORTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1025 South NORTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1025 South NORTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 South NORTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1025 South NORTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1025 South NORTON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1025 South NORTON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1025 South NORTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 South NORTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 South NORTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1025 South NORTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1025 South NORTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1025 South NORTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 South NORTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 South NORTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 South NORTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 South NORTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
