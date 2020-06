Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Corner Property Home - Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath** HAS WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED**

This updated home has just the right bells and whistles to make it home-sweet-home. *Large eating area in kitchen. New cabinets w/new stainless appliances, quartz countertops and new flooring. Recessed lights, Jack-n-Jill bedroom. Master bed has bath inside. Decorative fireplace Freshly painted. CITY VOUCHER -or- County Voucher if Veteran (VIP) or Homeless (HIP) Program member or VASH.

We will accept CITY VOUCHER -or- County Voucher if Veteran (VIP) or Homeless (HIP) Program member or VASH. Available June 25, 2020.