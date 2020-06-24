All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10144 Forbes Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10144 Forbes Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

10144 Forbes Avenue

10144 Forbes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10144 Forbes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Location ! Location !! Pet Friendly !! Welcome to this lovely storybook-ranch-style home located in the heart of North Hills. This single-story beauty features 3 spacious bedrooms (plus a huge enclosed/patio bonus room) and 2 bathrooms. With a dash of rustic charm, and a touch of traditional family comfort, this rare property and sits on large 8,054 sq.ft lot. Some of its features include: an open floor plan, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, open family kitchen, indoor laundry room, ceiling fans, Central AC, skylights, wood-beamed ceiling in bonus room, rustic wood paneling, well-manicured backyard, detached 2-car garage and so much more !! This wonderful home is walking distance to local shopping, restaurants, movie theatres, schools, parks and family entertainment. Truly a must see !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10144 Forbes Avenue have any available units?
10144 Forbes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10144 Forbes Avenue have?
Some of 10144 Forbes Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10144 Forbes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10144 Forbes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10144 Forbes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10144 Forbes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10144 Forbes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10144 Forbes Avenue offers parking.
Does 10144 Forbes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10144 Forbes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10144 Forbes Avenue have a pool?
No, 10144 Forbes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10144 Forbes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10144 Forbes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10144 Forbes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10144 Forbes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College