10144 Forbes Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Location ! Location !! Pet Friendly !! Welcome to this lovely storybook-ranch-style home located in the heart of North Hills. This single-story beauty features 3 spacious bedrooms (plus a huge enclosed/patio bonus room) and 2 bathrooms. With a dash of rustic charm, and a touch of traditional family comfort, this rare property and sits on large 8,054 sq.ft lot. Some of its features include: an open floor plan, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, open family kitchen, indoor laundry room, ceiling fans, Central AC, skylights, wood-beamed ceiling in bonus room, rustic wood paneling, well-manicured backyard, detached 2-car garage and so much more !! This wonderful home is walking distance to local shopping, restaurants, movie theatres, schools, parks and family entertainment. Truly a must see !!!