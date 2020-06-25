All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
10115 Pinewood Avenue
10115 Pinewood Avenue

10115 Pinewood Avenue
Location

10115 Pinewood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated in Tujunga is a fabulous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Condo with 1,508-SQFT of living space. Inside find sleek laminate flooring with baseboard moldings. Well-illuminated living room presents a wonderful space to entertaining, as well as a beautifully crafted fireplace. Dining options include the formal dining area or the breakfast bar. The kitchen features ample counter-top space with tile flooring and stainless-steel appliances. All 4 bedrooms are spacious with large closets. 2 out of the 4 bedrooms are Master en-suites with a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. This is an end unit that also has a laundry area inside. Not only is this Condo located in a well-kept building but its also in a fabulous location in Tujunga and offers 2 assigned parking spots in the community garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10115 Pinewood Avenue have any available units?
10115 Pinewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10115 Pinewood Avenue have?
Some of 10115 Pinewood Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10115 Pinewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10115 Pinewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10115 Pinewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10115 Pinewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10115 Pinewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10115 Pinewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 10115 Pinewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10115 Pinewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10115 Pinewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 10115 Pinewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10115 Pinewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10115 Pinewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10115 Pinewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10115 Pinewood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
