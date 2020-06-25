10115 Pinewood Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Situated in Tujunga is a fabulous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Condo with 1,508-SQFT of living space. Inside find sleek laminate flooring with baseboard moldings. Well-illuminated living room presents a wonderful space to entertaining, as well as a beautifully crafted fireplace. Dining options include the formal dining area or the breakfast bar. The kitchen features ample counter-top space with tile flooring and stainless-steel appliances. All 4 bedrooms are spacious with large closets. 2 out of the 4 bedrooms are Master en-suites with a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. This is an end unit that also has a laundry area inside. Not only is this Condo located in a well-kept building but its also in a fabulous location in Tujunga and offers 2 assigned parking spots in the community garage.