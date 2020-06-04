All apartments in Los Angeles
10106 EMPYREAN Way

10106 Empyrean Way · No Longer Available
Location

10106 Empyrean Way, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Rarely available first floor location with large patio overlooking the peaceful waterfalls and ponds amongst the beautifully landscaped grounds. Highly desirable floor plan with 2 bedrooms, Den, and 3.5 bathrooms with patio access from the Living Room and Kitchen areas. Formal entry leads to the living room and dining room with high ceilings. Lovely master suite with dual upgraded bathrooms and walk in closet. En suite second bedroom, guest bathroom and upgraded kitchen with breakfast area complete the spacious surroundings. Le Parc features 24 hour Guard gated security, pool, spa, gym, tennis courts and clubhouse. Convenient location close to all that the new Century City developments have to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10106 EMPYREAN Way have any available units?
10106 EMPYREAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10106 EMPYREAN Way have?
Some of 10106 EMPYREAN Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10106 EMPYREAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
10106 EMPYREAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10106 EMPYREAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 10106 EMPYREAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10106 EMPYREAN Way offer parking?
No, 10106 EMPYREAN Way does not offer parking.
Does 10106 EMPYREAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10106 EMPYREAN Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10106 EMPYREAN Way have a pool?
Yes, 10106 EMPYREAN Way has a pool.
Does 10106 EMPYREAN Way have accessible units?
No, 10106 EMPYREAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10106 EMPYREAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10106 EMPYREAN Way has units with dishwashers.

