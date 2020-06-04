10106 EMPYREAN Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool hot tub tennis court

Rarely available first floor location with large patio overlooking the peaceful waterfalls and ponds amongst the beautifully landscaped grounds. Highly desirable floor plan with 2 bedrooms, Den, and 3.5 bathrooms with patio access from the Living Room and Kitchen areas. Formal entry leads to the living room and dining room with high ceilings. Lovely master suite with dual upgraded bathrooms and walk in closet. En suite second bedroom, guest bathroom and upgraded kitchen with breakfast area complete the spacious surroundings. Le Parc features 24 hour Guard gated security, pool, spa, gym, tennis courts and clubhouse. Convenient location close to all that the new Century City developments have to offer!