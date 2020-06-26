10100 ANGELO Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard fire pit gym parking pool media room

Private modern architectural masterpiece located just minutes from world class shopping and dining in the heart of Beverly Hills. Fully hedged and gated for ultimate privacy, this furnished sensational home delivers cleans lines with soaring ceiling heights, walls of glass and Fleetwood doors that seamlessly fuse to integrate indoor-outdoor living at its finest. Gated front courtyard w/ pivot front door graciously opens into the grand formal living room. Incredible scale and volume, formal dining room, media room + chef's kitchen w/ breakfast area + top-of-the-line appliances. Featuring 5 bedroom, 6.5 bath, approx. 1500 sq ft private master suite with large sitting room or gym, fireplace, custom walk-in closet, patio, & opulent master bath. This gem features a brand new infinity pool, custom outdoor bar, fire pit, outdoor covered living room w/ fireplace and lawns. Retreat and relax to this perfect getaway with its resort-like feel. This home truly has it all!