Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

10100 ANGELO Circle

10100 Angelo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10100 Angelo Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
media room
Private modern architectural masterpiece located just minutes from world class shopping and dining in the heart of Beverly Hills. Fully hedged and gated for ultimate privacy, this furnished sensational home delivers cleans lines with soaring ceiling heights, walls of glass and Fleetwood doors that seamlessly fuse to integrate indoor-outdoor living at its finest. Gated front courtyard w/ pivot front door graciously opens into the grand formal living room. Incredible scale and volume, formal dining room, media room + chef's kitchen w/ breakfast area + top-of-the-line appliances. Featuring 5 bedroom, 6.5 bath, approx. 1500 sq ft private master suite with large sitting room or gym, fireplace, custom walk-in closet, patio, & opulent master bath. This gem features a brand new infinity pool, custom outdoor bar, fire pit, outdoor covered living room w/ fireplace and lawns. Retreat and relax to this perfect getaway with its resort-like feel. This home truly has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10100 ANGELO Circle have any available units?
10100 ANGELO Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10100 ANGELO Circle have?
Some of 10100 ANGELO Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10100 ANGELO Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10100 ANGELO Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10100 ANGELO Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10100 ANGELO Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10100 ANGELO Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10100 ANGELO Circle offers parking.
Does 10100 ANGELO Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10100 ANGELO Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10100 ANGELO Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10100 ANGELO Circle has a pool.
Does 10100 ANGELO Circle have accessible units?
No, 10100 ANGELO Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10100 ANGELO Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10100 ANGELO Circle has units with dishwashers.
