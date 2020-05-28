101 OCEAN AVE

Amenities

Experience the best of Santa Monica in one of the city's most coveted and iconic buildings, 101 Ocean. Enjoy spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Canyon and unparalleled sunsets all year round. Not to mention the occasional dolphin and whale watching from the comfort of your living room! Unit E701 features two well sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, and three huge walk-in closets, a well-appointed kitchen and in-unit washer and dryer. Building amenities include 24hr valet parking, onsite security, controlled access, A+ staff, gorgeous manicured grounds, outdoor cooking area, exercise room, and a pristine pool and spa. Moments to the sand via one of the two nearby tunnels under PCH and seconds to Palisades Park. Unit comes with 2 side-by-side parking spaces. Available now!