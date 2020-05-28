All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 101 OCEAN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
101 OCEAN AVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

101 OCEAN AVE

101 Ocean Avenue · (310) 595-6549
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

101 Ocean Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
valet service
Experience the best of Santa Monica in one of the city's most coveted and iconic buildings, 101 Ocean. Enjoy spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Canyon and unparalleled sunsets all year round. Not to mention the occasional dolphin and whale watching from the comfort of your living room! Unit E701 features two well sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, and three huge walk-in closets, a well-appointed kitchen and in-unit washer and dryer. Building amenities include 24hr valet parking, onsite security, controlled access, A+ staff, gorgeous manicured grounds, outdoor cooking area, exercise room, and a pristine pool and spa. Moments to the sand via one of the two nearby tunnels under PCH and seconds to Palisades Park. Unit comes with 2 side-by-side parking spaces. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 OCEAN AVE have any available units?
101 OCEAN AVE has a unit available for $8,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 OCEAN AVE have?
Some of 101 OCEAN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 OCEAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
101 OCEAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 OCEAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 101 OCEAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 101 OCEAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 101 OCEAN AVE offers parking.
Does 101 OCEAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 OCEAN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 OCEAN AVE have a pool?
Yes, 101 OCEAN AVE has a pool.
Does 101 OCEAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 101 OCEAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 101 OCEAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 OCEAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 101 OCEAN AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity