1005 W 23rd St 106

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

Sturdy STUDIO blocks from USC. - Property Id: 144378



Open House: Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 AM- 5:00 PM



Call Ricky at 213-915-1298 today!!!!



STREET PARKING ONLY

Very close to USC

Laundry on-site

No pets

One year lease

Owner pays water only

Ready for immediate move-in

23rd Cafe right down the street. NICE!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144378

Property Id 144378



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5659822)