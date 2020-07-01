All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1003 Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1003 Main St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1003 Main St

1003 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1003 Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
Venice Beach Bungalow - Property Id: 191432

This beautiful, newly renovated, modern home is custom designed and has sleek finishings and furnishings. One block to the beach, one block from Venice hotspots (such as Abbot Kinney) Alkaline h2o, environmentally friendly products, steam shower, outdoor bathtub, camera Keypad entry security system.
Modern, comfortable open floor plan with high ceilings. Custom skylights throughout the home to add a lot of light. Our house is very bright and has a great feeling inside. Beautiful wood planked walls add a touch of rustic/modern to the space. Top of the line kitchen and bathroom amenities with sleek high end finishings.

Two months deposit requested, but negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191432
Property Id 191432

(RLNE5751898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Main St have any available units?
1003 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Main St have?
Some of 1003 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Main St is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Main St offer parking?
No, 1003 Main St does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Main St have a pool?
No, 1003 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Main St have accessible units?
No, 1003 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Main St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College