1003 Main St

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub internet access

This beautiful, newly renovated, modern home is custom designed and has sleek finishings and furnishings. One block to the beach, one block from Venice hotspots (such as Abbot Kinney) Alkaline h2o, environmentally friendly products, steam shower, outdoor bathtub, camera Keypad entry security system.

Modern, comfortable open floor plan with high ceilings. Custom skylights throughout the home to add a lot of light. Our house is very bright and has a great feeling inside. Beautiful wood planked walls add a touch of rustic/modern to the space. Top of the line kitchen and bathroom amenities with sleek high end finishings.



Two months deposit requested, but negotiable.

