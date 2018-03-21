All apartments in Los Angeles
1001-07 Banning Blvd.

1001 North Banning Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
Location

1001 North Banning Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 414 sqft

Amenities

**Move In Special** A nice complex located close to schools and bus line. This building has gas stove, laundry facilities with All Utilities Paid. Friendly onsite staff. Stop by to view this unit. ***See Manager in unit 341 OPP Street. This complex is at the corner of OPP Street and Banning Blvd. in Wilmington.***.
Amenities: Laundry Room, Courtyard.
Utilities: Water, Electricity, Trash, Gas.
Appliances: Gas Stove.
Parking: No Parking
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=5469

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001-07 Banning Blvd. have any available units?
1001-07 Banning Blvd. has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001-07 Banning Blvd. have?
Some of 1001-07 Banning Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001-07 Banning Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1001-07 Banning Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001-07 Banning Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 1001-07 Banning Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1001-07 Banning Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1001-07 Banning Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 1001-07 Banning Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001-07 Banning Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001-07 Banning Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1001-07 Banning Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1001-07 Banning Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1001-07 Banning Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1001-07 Banning Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001-07 Banning Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
