All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard

10000 Santa Monica Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Century City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
sauna
Ten Thousand offers the perfect 2 bedroom and 2 bedroom piede-a-terre or second home for your clients who don't want to battle traffic every time they enjoy a night out in the city. Conveniently located at edge of Beverly Hills and Century City. Offering an en-suite bathroom and a powder room, a private balconies accessible via double sliding glass doors-Hardwood six-inch-wide plank floors. Kitchens offer custom Italian cabinetry, quartz countertops and mirrored backsplashes are equipped with a Bosch four-burner gas range, a Bosch electric wall oven, a Bosch microwave, a Bosch dishwasher with an integrated cabinet front and a 36-inch Thermador refrigerator with an integrated cabinet front-Front-loading LG washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard have any available units?
10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard have?
Some of 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College