10000 SANTA MONICA Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool sauna

Ten Thousand offers the perfect 2 bedroom and 2 bedroom piede-a-terre or second home for your clients who don't want to battle traffic every time they enjoy a night out in the city. Conveniently located at edge of Beverly Hills and Century City. Offering an en-suite bathroom and a powder room, a private balconies accessible via double sliding glass doors-Hardwood six-inch-wide plank floors. Kitchens offer custom Italian cabinetry, quartz countertops and mirrored backsplashes are equipped with a Bosch four-burner gas range, a Bosch electric wall oven, a Bosch microwave, a Bosch dishwasher with an integrated cabinet front and a 36-inch Thermador refrigerator with an integrated cabinet front-Front-loading LG washer and dryer.