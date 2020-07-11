/
luxury apartments
35 Luxury Apartments for rent in Palos Verdes Estates, CA
1 Unit Available
Palos Verdes Estates
2808 Via Neve
2808 Via Neve, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
5244 sqft
This spectacular lower Lunada Bay home features expansive 180-degree ocean views! It has beautifully versatile living spaces and is in a prime location for privacy as well as access to the community activities nearby.
1 Unit Available
Palos Verdes Estates
1409 Via Arco
1409 Via Arco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,998
6258 sqft
Located in the best area of Palos Verdes. Most private, resort-like ocean view. Extensively remodeled 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms 4 car garage luxury estate.
Results within 5 miles of Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
27 16th Street
27 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
3220 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Furnished home 3 houses to beach and the World-famous Strand. This ocean view house is designed in Southwestern shades of turquoise, terra cotta, with colorful indigenous artwork and crafts from cultures around the world.
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
30 The Strand
30 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$19,998
2843 sqft
2-6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE. Live like you are on vacation! This beautiful home is on a south facing lot with panoramic views from every level.
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
2024 The Strand
2024 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3015 sqft
This Contemporary Masterpiece is perfectly located on the Beachfront between the Manhattan and Hermosa Beach Piers in desirable North Hermosa- elegant, sophisticated and impressive.
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
1602 The Strand
1602 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
3306 sqft
Equal parts home and work of art, this landmark 3 story beach house is located on the world famous Strand in beautiful Hermosa Beach.
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
732 The Strand
732 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3700 sqft
Deemed one of the nicest homes ever built on The Strand, this custom home by Dave Baldwin Construction and architect Michael Lee is available for the first time as an executive furnished or unfurnished lease.
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
1830 The Strand
1830 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
3850 sqft
Quite simply 1830 The Strand is the best finished most well executed brand new ocean view single family north hermosa strand home to ever hit the open market.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
12 Calle Viento
12 Calle Viento, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,750
4891 sqft
Stunning Mediterranean home for lease in the coveted community of Oceanfront Estates! Enjoy the best of Palos Verdes while living in this beautiful home.
Results within 10 miles of Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
848 11th Street
848 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$15,950
4613 sqft
Spanish-inspired high quality custom home in the desirable Hill Section. Arched, 8’ leaded glass front door opens to high ceilings and an eye-catching stone fireplace. Soak in the sunny, south facing backyard through dual sets of French doors.
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
701 Bayview Drive
701 North Bay View Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
2437 sqft
WALKSTREET TOWNHOUSE, STEPS TO BEACH.
Contact for Availability
Hill Section
864 3rd Street
864 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean View 5 bedroom home in Manhattan Beach Hill Section - Step up to luxury in this immaculate 5 bed, 4 1/2 bathroom Hill Section home which features panoramic ocean views from Catalina to Malibu, vaulted, beamed ceilings, formal and casual living
1 Unit Available
Terminal Island
1812 ST NAVY
1812 Navy Way, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
3900 sqft
Come home to the best views in Sunset Park with 3 levels of massive outdoor space, in this new 3900 square foot home plus detached guest house overlooking the Penmar golf course.
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
3502 The Strand
3502 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
1600 sqft
This is a spacious beautiful home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms close to San Diego State University and I8. Perfect for visiting scholars and travel professionals. Right at the corner of El Cajon Blvd.
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
1312 Manhattan Avenue
1312 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
4444 sqft
Designed by Louie Tomaro and built by Moloney Construction in 2018, this 5 bed/7 bath stunner in the Manhattan Beach Sand Section can be yours for the summer! 4,444 SF located on 5-levels, 180 degree unblockable ocean & pier views, theatre/study.
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
511 Pacific Avenue
511 Pacific Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
7961 sqft
Frank Lloyd Wright inspired Masterpiece. This One of a Kind Manhattan Beach Hill Section Showcase Home was Thoughtfully Designed for Entertaining and Perfectly Perched to Capture Panoramic, Unblockable, Ocean Views from Catalina to Malibu.
1 Unit Available
Tree Section
621 31st Street
621 31st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3750 sqft
30 day Rental or 3 Months Available, but get ready, this one is special.
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
200 21st Street
200 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1845 sqft
Located in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this gorgeous Spanish Revival home is an extraordinary beach oasis.
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
225 13th St
225 13th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Want to live at the beach? 4B/4B walkstreet home - Property Id: 292310 This beautiful 3 story home with 4 beds/4 baths is a 2 minute walk from the beach & surfing, MB pier, the Strand for walks/runs/biking, restaurants,
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
3423 The Strand
3423 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$59,000
3900 sqft
BEACHFRONT LUXURY - Make this summer a memorable one at this beautiful furnished home, available monthly during Summer 2020.
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
3601 Manhattan Avenue
3601 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1843 sqft
Welcome to beach living at it's best. Luxury 3 bedroom & 3.5 bath. Ocean Views from living room, kitchen and master bedroom. FULLY FURNISHED with high-end design. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
612 11th Street
612 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
3100 sqft
Welcome to this completely furnished, custom home by designer Jill Johnson of Waterleaf Interiors in the perfect Hill Section location just four houses from downtown Manhattan Beach.
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
1304 The Strand
1304 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
1360 sqft
Situated on The Strand in Manhattan Beach, this one level condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home overlooks the beach with panoramic views of Palos Verdes, Malibu, Catalina, the pier and endless views of the Pacific Ocean.
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
304 7th Street
304 7th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
2540 sqft
The soothing blue tones of this impeccably designed beach home bring to mind a treasured piece of sea glass, plucked from the shores of the beautiful coast. This 4-bed 3.
