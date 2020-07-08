All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 25 2019 at 10:23 PM

909 Chestnut Avenue

909 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

909 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In the vibrant Willmore neighborhood of Long Beach. Just 5 minutes away from the waterfront, Aquarium of the Pacific, the Pike Restaurants and shopping. This is a 3 Bedroom and 2 bathroom unit with two bonus office/flex sun rooms. Newly Remodeled; Hardwood floors in kitchen, bathrooms, and bedrooms. Large front yard. Water and trash paid by the owner. Dogs allowed - 15 lb weight limit - $150 Pet Deposit. Contact us to schedule a viewing.

For more information, please call or text Wagner (805) 708-6088.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
909 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 909 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
909 Chestnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Chestnut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 909 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 909 Chestnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 909 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Chestnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 909 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 909 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 909 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Chestnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

