8141 East Token Street

This newly updated three bedroom house features new carpet throughout, central heat, new paint & new blinds.



The renovated kitchen has white shaker style cabinetry, new counters & stainless sink & new dishwasher. The kitchen includes new stove with range hood & leads into separate dining area/room.



Laundry room off kitchen includes sink & leads to the yard. Main bathroom has been updated with new counter.



All 3 bedrooms feature new carpet & ample closet space.



Back yard with covered patio and 2 car garage with work bench & additional storage.



This house is in close proximity to El Dorado Park



Pet may be considered



• No cosigners

• Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount

• One year on job, or prior similar job

• One year of current rental history

• NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED

• Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections

• Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance prior to moving in



For more information please call the office at (562) 498-0159 or visit us at www.abetterproperty.com.



House will be shown by Open House Only. Please contact our office to find out about the next open house.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.