8141 East Token Street

Amenities
This newly updated three bedroom house features new carpet throughout, central heat, new paint & new blinds.
The renovated kitchen has white shaker style cabinetry, new counters & stainless sink & new dishwasher. The kitchen includes new stove with range hood & leads into separate dining area/room.
Laundry room off kitchen includes sink & leads to the yard. Main bathroom has been updated with new counter.
All 3 bedrooms feature new carpet & ample closet space.
Back yard with covered patio and 2 car garage with work bench & additional storage.
This house is in close proximity to El Dorado Park
Pet may be considered
• No cosigners
• Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
• One year on job, or prior similar job
• One year of current rental history
• NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
• Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections
• Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance prior to moving in
For more information please call the office at (562) 498-0159 or visit us at www.abetterproperty.com.
House will be shown by Open House Only. Please contact our office to find out about the next open house.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.