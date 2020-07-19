All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8141 East Token Street

8141 East Token Street · No Longer Available
Location

8141 East Token Street, Long Beach, CA 90808
Imperial Estates South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This newly updated three bedroom house features new carpet throughout, central heat, new paint & new blinds.

The renovated kitchen has white shaker style cabinetry, new counters & stainless sink & new dishwasher. The kitchen includes new stove with range hood & leads into separate dining area/room.

Laundry room off kitchen includes sink & leads to the yard. Main bathroom has been updated with new counter.

All 3 bedrooms feature new carpet & ample closet space.

Back yard with covered patio and 2 car garage with work bench & additional storage.

This house is in close proximity to El Dorado Park

Pet may be considered

• No cosigners
• Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
• One year on job, or prior similar job
• One year of current rental history
• NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
• Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections
• Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance prior to moving in

For more information please call the office at (562) 498-0159 or visit us at www.abetterproperty.com.

House will be shown by Open House Only. Please contact our office to find out about the next open house.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8141 East Token Street have any available units?
8141 East Token Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 8141 East Token Street have?
Some of 8141 East Token Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8141 East Token Street currently offering any rent specials?
8141 East Token Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8141 East Token Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8141 East Token Street is pet friendly.
Does 8141 East Token Street offer parking?
Yes, 8141 East Token Street offers parking.
Does 8141 East Token Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8141 East Token Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8141 East Token Street have a pool?
No, 8141 East Token Street does not have a pool.
Does 8141 East Token Street have accessible units?
No, 8141 East Token Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8141 East Token Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8141 East Token Street has units with dishwashers.
