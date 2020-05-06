800 E Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

One of a kind Ocean View Penthouse. Private corner unit with 2BR 2BA in the Iconic Villa Rivera. Incredible City lights, Mountain views. Only unit that still has its Historical Charm from yesteryear. 35 ft ceilings in the Great Room with an open and airy atmosphere. The unit has abundance of storage space throughout. Original doors complimented by its unspoiled beauty from the past. A unique one of a kind property in all of Southern California. Oversize wood burning fireplace, window seats with spectacular ocean views. Huge formal dining room with Butler's Pantry, Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops with ocean views. Large Master Suite with walk-in closets with ocean views. Original Art Deco tiles in both baths including pedestal sinks. Built-in original book shelves, separate office area, and one of a kind large utility room with laundry hook ups. The Villa Rivera is on the National Register of Historic Places and is an Iconic landmark of Long Beach with many accolades and preservation awards throughout the years. Beach front views. The property has beach front access. The walkabout score is in the 90's as residents enjoy walks and strolls to shops, restaurants, and bars. Shoreline Village, Aquarium of the Pacific, and the Marina nearby. All utilities are included.