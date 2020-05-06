All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 800 E Ocean Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
800 E Ocean Boulevard
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

800 E Ocean Boulevard

800 East Ocean Boulevard · (310) 294-4608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

800 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1508 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One of a kind Ocean View Penthouse. Private corner unit with 2BR 2BA in the Iconic Villa Rivera. Incredible City lights, Mountain views. Only unit that still has its Historical Charm from yesteryear. 35 ft ceilings in the Great Room with an open and airy atmosphere. The unit has abundance of storage space throughout. Original doors complimented by its unspoiled beauty from the past. A unique one of a kind property in all of Southern California. Oversize wood burning fireplace, window seats with spectacular ocean views. Huge formal dining room with Butler's Pantry, Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops with ocean views. Large Master Suite with walk-in closets with ocean views. Original Art Deco tiles in both baths including pedestal sinks. Built-in original book shelves, separate office area, and one of a kind large utility room with laundry hook ups. The Villa Rivera is on the National Register of Historic Places and is an Iconic landmark of Long Beach with many accolades and preservation awards throughout the years. Beach front views. The property has beach front access. The walkabout score is in the 90's as residents enjoy walks and strolls to shops, restaurants, and bars. Shoreline Village, Aquarium of the Pacific, and the Marina nearby. All utilities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
800 E Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 800 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
800 E Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 800 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 800 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 800 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 800 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 800 E Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 800 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 800 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 800 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 800 E Ocean Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity