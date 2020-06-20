79 E Ellis Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning move in ready 1 bedroom 1 bath single family home with no one above or below! This light and bright floorplan was recently upgraded and has an open floor plan with new laminate flooring, led recessed lighting throughout entire home, New paint, faux wood blinds and spacious living room and dining room area. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with new granite counters, new flooring and stainless steel appliances - Fridge is included. Master bedroom has large closet, blinds and attached full upgraded bathroom with a smart mirror. Washer & Dryer are included. Convenient One car parking spot with direct access! Located in one of the more desirable areas of Long Beach, this home is walking distance to miles of biking and hiking trails to the ocean! Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, freeways and 91 & 710 and just 10 minute drive to the beach! This is the perfect place to call home!