79 E Ellis Street
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:25 AM

79 E Ellis Street

79 Ellis St · No Longer Available
Location

79 Ellis St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Dairy

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning move in ready 1 bedroom 1 bath single family home with no one above or below! This light and bright floorplan was recently upgraded and has an open floor plan with new laminate flooring, led recessed lighting throughout entire home, New paint, faux wood blinds and spacious living room and dining room area. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with new granite counters, new flooring and stainless steel appliances - Fridge is included. Master bedroom has large closet, blinds and attached full upgraded bathroom with a smart mirror. Washer & Dryer are included. Convenient One car parking spot with direct access! Located in one of the more desirable areas of Long Beach, this home is walking distance to miles of biking and hiking trails to the ocean! Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, freeways and 91 & 710 and just 10 minute drive to the beach! This is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 E Ellis Street have any available units?
79 E Ellis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 E Ellis Street have?
Some of 79 E Ellis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 E Ellis Street currently offering any rent specials?
79 E Ellis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 E Ellis Street pet-friendly?
No, 79 E Ellis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 79 E Ellis Street offer parking?
Yes, 79 E Ellis Street does offer parking.
Does 79 E Ellis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 E Ellis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 E Ellis Street have a pool?
No, 79 E Ellis Street does not have a pool.
Does 79 E Ellis Street have accessible units?
No, 79 E Ellis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 79 E Ellis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 E Ellis Street has units with dishwashers.
