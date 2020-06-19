All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:53 AM

774 Obispo Avenue 1

774 Obispo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

774 Obispo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Statewide 4-plex in the heart of Belmont Heights. The front unit is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit with inside laundry room and has been totally renovated from top to bottom. Beautiful stone fireplace in the large living room. This front unit has a side yard that is private to the home, and comes complete with a 2-car garage. You can see from the pictures that it has new paint, new flooring, new lighting and new ceiling fans. It's beautiful. The exterior has also been scraped and painted on all sides and you can be very proud to call this home. Termite inspection done and all work completed. Exterior work includes painting, stucco repair, and repaint all wrought iron. Unit comes with a gardener at no charge, and the owner pays for the water. There is also a built-in AC unit to keep cool during those summer months. This is a large home ready for you and your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 774 Obispo Avenue 1 have any available units?
774 Obispo Avenue 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 774 Obispo Avenue 1 have?
Some of 774 Obispo Avenue 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 774 Obispo Avenue 1 currently offering any rent specials?
774 Obispo Avenue 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Obispo Avenue 1 pet-friendly?
No, 774 Obispo Avenue 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 774 Obispo Avenue 1 offer parking?
Yes, 774 Obispo Avenue 1 offers parking.
Does 774 Obispo Avenue 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 774 Obispo Avenue 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Obispo Avenue 1 have a pool?
No, 774 Obispo Avenue 1 does not have a pool.
Does 774 Obispo Avenue 1 have accessible units?
No, 774 Obispo Avenue 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 774 Obispo Avenue 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 774 Obispo Avenue 1 has units with dishwashers.
