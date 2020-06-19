774 Obispo Avenue 1

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Statewide 4-plex in the heart of Belmont Heights. The front unit is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit with inside laundry room and has been totally renovated from top to bottom. Beautiful stone fireplace in the large living room. This front unit has a side yard that is private to the home, and comes complete with a 2-car garage. You can see from the pictures that it has new paint, new flooring, new lighting and new ceiling fans. It's beautiful. The exterior has also been scraped and painted on all sides and you can be very proud to call this home. Termite inspection done and all work completed. Exterior work includes painting, stucco repair, and repaint all wrought iron. Unit comes with a gardener at no charge, and the owner pays for the water. There is also a built-in AC unit to keep cool during those summer months. This is a large home ready for you and your family.