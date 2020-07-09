All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 752 Mira Mar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
752 Mira Mar Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 5:25 PM

752 Mira Mar Avenue

752 Miramar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

752 Miramar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This large 2 bedroom front house has many brand new upgrades you will not want to miss out on!

This house has all plank flooring throughout the living room and bedroom with newer vinyl in the kitchen & bathroom.

New vinyl windows throughout with faux wood blinds. Two car garage with driveway gives plenty of parking.

Small pet may be considered.

For more information please visit our website at www.abetterproperty.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Mira Mar Avenue have any available units?
752 Mira Mar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 752 Mira Mar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
752 Mira Mar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Mira Mar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 Mira Mar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 752 Mira Mar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 752 Mira Mar Avenue offers parking.
Does 752 Mira Mar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Mira Mar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Mira Mar Avenue have a pool?
No, 752 Mira Mar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 752 Mira Mar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 752 Mira Mar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Mira Mar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Mira Mar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Mira Mar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 Mira Mar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine