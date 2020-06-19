720 W 4th Street #315

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking guest parking

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Downtown Long Beach with two secure parking spaces and one guest parking permit. This unit has new floors, washer/dryer in unit, and updated kitchen and bathrooms. The two generous bedrooms each have extra storage, along with large closets. One bedroom has ensuite bath. Each bedroom has access to the balcony which overlooks the quiet neighborhood with views of Downtown Long Beach. This nicely maintained building has a gym and a recreation room for residents. Close to the 710 Freeway, and half a block from Cesar E. Chavez Park and Elementary School. The Pike Outlets and Shoreline Village all within walking distance.