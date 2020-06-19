All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 12 2019 at 4:00 PM

720 W 4th Street #315

720 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

720 West 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
guest parking
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Downtown Long Beach with two secure parking spaces and one guest parking permit. This unit has new floors, washer/dryer in unit, and updated kitchen and bathrooms. The two generous bedrooms each have extra storage, along with large closets. One bedroom has ensuite bath. Each bedroom has access to the balcony which overlooks the quiet neighborhood with views of Downtown Long Beach. This nicely maintained building has a gym and a recreation room for residents. Close to the 710 Freeway, and half a block from Cesar E. Chavez Park and Elementary School. The Pike Outlets and Shoreline Village all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 W 4th Street #315 have any available units?
720 W 4th Street #315 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 W 4th Street #315 have?
Some of 720 W 4th Street #315's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 W 4th Street #315 currently offering any rent specials?
720 W 4th Street #315 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 W 4th Street #315 pet-friendly?
No, 720 W 4th Street #315 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 720 W 4th Street #315 offer parking?
Yes, 720 W 4th Street #315 offers parking.
Does 720 W 4th Street #315 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 W 4th Street #315 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 W 4th Street #315 have a pool?
No, 720 W 4th Street #315 does not have a pool.
Does 720 W 4th Street #315 have accessible units?
No, 720 W 4th Street #315 does not have accessible units.
Does 720 W 4th Street #315 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 W 4th Street #315 has units with dishwashers.

