Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:06 AM

6946 E Espanita St

6946 E Espanita St · No Longer Available
Location

6946 E Espanita St, Long Beach, CA 90815
Atherton South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently refurbished home with great living space. Great interior location on a tree lined street. The home has an open kitchen concept, with a large center island, that overlooks the spacious living room. This home not only has a separate family room, with beautiful wood flooring and fireplace, but has an additional enclosed patio highlighted by a vaulted wood beam ceiling. This creates approximately 2000 sq ft of total living space. The master bedroom has been expanded and offers his and hers closets. The other 2 rooms are down the hall with an adjacent full bath. Front and back yards provide plenty of room for the kids' activities. 2 car garage with additional driveway parking. The home has central A/C and double pane windows. Close to freeway access, bike paths, parks and within minutes to the bay and beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6946 E Espanita St have any available units?
6946 E Espanita St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6946 E Espanita St have?
Some of 6946 E Espanita St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6946 E Espanita St currently offering any rent specials?
6946 E Espanita St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6946 E Espanita St pet-friendly?
No, 6946 E Espanita St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6946 E Espanita St offer parking?
Yes, 6946 E Espanita St offers parking.
Does 6946 E Espanita St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6946 E Espanita St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6946 E Espanita St have a pool?
No, 6946 E Espanita St does not have a pool.
Does 6946 E Espanita St have accessible units?
No, 6946 E Espanita St does not have accessible units.
Does 6946 E Espanita St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6946 E Espanita St does not have units with dishwashers.
