6946 E Espanita St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Recently refurbished home with great living space. Great interior location on a tree lined street. The home has an open kitchen concept, with a large center island, that overlooks the spacious living room. This home not only has a separate family room, with beautiful wood flooring and fireplace, but has an additional enclosed patio highlighted by a vaulted wood beam ceiling. This creates approximately 2000 sq ft of total living space. The master bedroom has been expanded and offers his and hers closets. The other 2 rooms are down the hall with an adjacent full bath. Front and back yards provide plenty of room for the kids' activities. 2 car garage with additional driveway parking. The home has central A/C and double pane windows. Close to freeway access, bike paths, parks and within minutes to the bay and beach.