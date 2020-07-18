6841 East Bacarro Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Modern luxury at its finest! This newly built home offers luxuries most only dream about. Walk through the front door and into the home's open concept great room that features high vaulted ceilings, lavish tile flooring, a large fireplace and a high-end kitchen. The kitchen boasts custom quartz countertops, a large farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances and custom hardwood cabinets with premium hardware and soft-close doors. The already-large living room quickly converts into an indoor/ outdoor living space. By sliding open the floor-to-ceiling glass doors it opens up to the beautifully stained concrete patio and manicured lawn with its own pergola and fire pit.

The oversized master bedroom is newly built and features high ceilings, a large walk-in California Closet and a beautiful double vanity with its separate jacuzzi tub and shower. The other 3 bedrooms are well sized and feature large closets with direct access to the additional 2 bathrooms. In the hallway you'll find a fully equipped laundry area with a large wash sink, a high-end washer and dryer and plenty of storage space. The home is also on a Nest 3-Zone HVAC and features all new energy efficient windows and LED lighting for an energy efficient lifestyle.

Near the 405/605/22 freeways, CSULB, and minutes away from 2nd street and 2nd&PCH Center (Whole Foods), this home is in the perfect location for work, fun and relaxation. Both lease and lease-to-own options are available for this home.

