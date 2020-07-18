All apartments in Long Beach
6841 East Bacarro Street

Location

6841 Bacarro Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Atherton South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Modern luxury at its finest! This newly built home offers luxuries most only dream about. Walk through the front door and into the home's open concept great room that features high vaulted ceilings, lavish tile flooring, a large fireplace and a high-end kitchen. The kitchen boasts custom quartz countertops, a large farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances and custom hardwood cabinets with premium hardware and soft-close doors. The already-large living room quickly converts into an indoor/ outdoor living space. By sliding open the floor-to-ceiling glass doors it opens up to the beautifully stained concrete patio and manicured lawn with its own pergola and fire pit.
The oversized master bedroom is newly built and features high ceilings, a large walk-in California Closet and a beautiful double vanity with its separate jacuzzi tub and shower. The other 3 bedrooms are well sized and feature large closets with direct access to the additional 2 bathrooms. In the hallway you'll find a fully equipped laundry area with a large wash sink, a high-end washer and dryer and plenty of storage space. The home is also on a Nest 3-Zone HVAC and features all new energy efficient windows and LED lighting for an energy efficient lifestyle.
Near the 405/605/22 freeways, CSULB, and minutes away from 2nd street and 2nd&PCH Center (Whole Foods), this home is in the perfect location for work, fun and relaxation. Both lease and lease-to-own options are available for this home.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6841 East Bacarro Street have any available units?
6841 East Bacarro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6841 East Bacarro Street have?
Some of 6841 East Bacarro Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6841 East Bacarro Street currently offering any rent specials?
6841 East Bacarro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6841 East Bacarro Street pet-friendly?
No, 6841 East Bacarro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6841 East Bacarro Street offer parking?
No, 6841 East Bacarro Street does not offer parking.
Does 6841 East Bacarro Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6841 East Bacarro Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6841 East Bacarro Street have a pool?
No, 6841 East Bacarro Street does not have a pool.
Does 6841 East Bacarro Street have accessible units?
No, 6841 East Bacarro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6841 East Bacarro Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6841 East Bacarro Street does not have units with dishwashers.
