Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

6518 Cerritos Ave.

6518 Cerritos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6518 Cerritos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Jordan

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family home with Large Garage - Clean and Ready! - Two bedroom, One bath home for rent. Covered patio gives plenty of shade. Detached Two car garage included. Orange tree in back yard. New windows - just re-piped with plenty of water pressure! Gardner included. All utilities paid by tenant.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5553821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6518 Cerritos Ave. have any available units?
6518 Cerritos Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6518 Cerritos Ave. have?
Some of 6518 Cerritos Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6518 Cerritos Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6518 Cerritos Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 Cerritos Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6518 Cerritos Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6518 Cerritos Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6518 Cerritos Ave. offers parking.
Does 6518 Cerritos Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6518 Cerritos Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 Cerritos Ave. have a pool?
No, 6518 Cerritos Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6518 Cerritos Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6518 Cerritos Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6518 Cerritos Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6518 Cerritos Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

