645 Pacific Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d398ae60ab ---- This beautiful, air conditioned 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has all the upgrades you’re looking for, and more! Walk into the living room and you are greeted by a huge space filled with tons of natural lighting, a stunning floor, fireplace, and a private balcony. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops, freshly painted cabinetry with wine bottle holder, a stainless steel sink, and matching appliances! Hallway has newer front load stackable washed & dryer. 2 bathrooms have modern white vanities and showers. Both roomy bedrooms offer ample closet space. Condo has fresh paint and upgraded grey-toned flooring throughout! 2 parking space included. Gated complex. Small pets (25 lbs or less) are allowed with an additional deposit. This unit will not last!! Schedule a showing online today at www.beachcitiesmanagement.com. Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condo, Upstairs Unit Year Built: 1983 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, HOA Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stackable Washer & Dryer Garage / Parking: Two Underground Parking Spot Flooring: Laminate, Carpet Yard: Private Balcony Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No HOA INSTRUCTIONS HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner Move-In/out Fee: $150 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Central Ac And Heat Community Bbq Community Jacuzzi Community Room