Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

645 Pacific Avenue

645 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

645 Pacific Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d398ae60ab ---- This beautiful, air conditioned 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has all the upgrades you&rsquo;re looking for, and more! Walk into the living room and you are greeted by a huge space filled with tons of natural lighting, a stunning floor, fireplace, and a private balcony. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops, freshly painted cabinetry with wine bottle holder, a stainless steel sink, and matching appliances! Hallway has newer front load stackable washed & dryer. 2 bathrooms have modern white vanities and showers. Both roomy bedrooms offer ample closet space. Condo has fresh paint and upgraded grey-toned flooring throughout! 2 parking space included. Gated complex. Small pets (25 lbs or less) are allowed with an additional deposit. This unit will not last!! Schedule a showing online today at www.beachcitiesmanagement.com. Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condo, Upstairs Unit Year Built: 1983 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, HOA Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stackable Washer & Dryer Garage / Parking: Two Underground Parking Spot Flooring: Laminate, Carpet Yard: Private Balcony Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No HOA INSTRUCTIONS HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner Move-In/out Fee: $150 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Central Ac And Heat Community Bbq Community Jacuzzi Community Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Pacific Avenue have any available units?
645 Pacific Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 Pacific Avenue have?
Some of 645 Pacific Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Pacific Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
645 Pacific Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Pacific Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 Pacific Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 645 Pacific Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 645 Pacific Avenue offers parking.
Does 645 Pacific Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 Pacific Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Pacific Avenue have a pool?
No, 645 Pacific Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 645 Pacific Avenue have accessible units?
No, 645 Pacific Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Pacific Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 Pacific Avenue has units with dishwashers.
