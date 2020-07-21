637 E 4th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Beautiful Loft living in the heart of Downtown. This home is a wonderful oasis. Very private and small gated complex. Spacious living room with open floor Kitchen and dining area. Fireplace, inside laundry, attached 1 car garage, guest bathroom downstairs for guests. Patio area is great for entertaining and leads into the living room. The loft upstairs is extremely spacious with a fireplace and has a great seating area for relaxing.

Large bathroom with tub and shower and dual sinks. Upstairs has a wet bar and plenty of closets. The best part of the loft is a rooftop terrace for entertaining and relaxing. This is a must see, photos will not explain the beauty and detail of this condo.