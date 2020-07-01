635 Elm Ave 9

Amenities

This Apartment is a historic Euro/New York style living space that is bright and spacious with lots of windows with cross breeze, two brick walls, original hard wood floors and re-glazed antique claw foot tub. Lots of storage space and brand new kitchen are main features. There is a secure entry lobby and laundry on site. This loft-like apartment is close to everything downtown Long Beach has to offer. It sits beautifully in the East Arts District, and conveniently close to restaurants, nightlife, shopping, Pine Avenue, Shoreline Village, and public transit lines.

