All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 635 Elm Ave 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
635 Elm Ave 9
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

635 Elm Ave 9

635 Elm Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

635 Elm Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
lobby
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
Elmhurst #9 - Property Id: 168509

This Apartment is a historic Euro/New York style living space that is bright and spacious with lots of windows with cross breeze, two brick walls, original hard wood floors and re-glazed antique claw foot tub. Lots of storage space and brand new kitchen are main features. There is a secure entry lobby and laundry on site. This loft-like apartment is close to everything downtown Long Beach has to offer. It sits beautifully in the East Arts District, and conveniently close to restaurants, nightlife, shopping, Pine Avenue, Shoreline Village, and public transit lines.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168509p
Property Id 168509

(RLNE5238055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Elm Ave 9 have any available units?
635 Elm Ave 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Elm Ave 9 have?
Some of 635 Elm Ave 9's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Elm Ave 9 currently offering any rent specials?
635 Elm Ave 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Elm Ave 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 Elm Ave 9 is pet friendly.
Does 635 Elm Ave 9 offer parking?
No, 635 Elm Ave 9 does not offer parking.
Does 635 Elm Ave 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Elm Ave 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Elm Ave 9 have a pool?
No, 635 Elm Ave 9 does not have a pool.
Does 635 Elm Ave 9 have accessible units?
No, 635 Elm Ave 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Elm Ave 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Elm Ave 9 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine