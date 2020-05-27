All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

635 Elm Ave

635 Elm Avenue · (562) 924-3858
Location

635 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 635 Elm Ave - #8 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,290

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
635 Elm Ave - #8 Available 07/28/20 ***COMING SOON***LIVE IN THE EAST VILLAGE IN A BEAUTIFUL COZY STUDIO WITH FULL SIZE KITCHEN MINUTES FROM THE BEACH!!! - This cozy studio is located in the heart of Long Beach!!!

Nearby schools include International Elementary School, Montessori On Elm and True Social Justice Academy. The closest grocery stores are Pete's Market, Sinaloa Meat Market and El Super. Nearby coffee shops include McDonald's, Starbucks and 21M Express Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Carl's Jr, Roma Pizza and Mariscos Los Buchones. 635 Elm Ave #19 is near East Village Arts Park, Lincoln Park and Peace Park.

To Qualify:
• Credit score must be no less than 550
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renter’s insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renter’s insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

For more information on this apartment call Borba Property Group at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com/vacanices/ to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2465634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Elm Ave have any available units?
635 Elm Ave has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 635 Elm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
635 Elm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Elm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 635 Elm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 635 Elm Ave offer parking?
No, 635 Elm Ave does not offer parking.
Does 635 Elm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Elm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Elm Ave have a pool?
No, 635 Elm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 635 Elm Ave have accessible units?
No, 635 Elm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Elm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Elm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 635 Elm Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 Elm Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
