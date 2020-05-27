Amenities

635 Elm Ave - #8 Available 07/28/20 ***COMING SOON***LIVE IN THE EAST VILLAGE IN A BEAUTIFUL COZY STUDIO WITH FULL SIZE KITCHEN MINUTES FROM THE BEACH!!! - This cozy studio is located in the heart of Long Beach!!!



Nearby schools include International Elementary School, Montessori On Elm and True Social Justice Academy. The closest grocery stores are Pete's Market, Sinaloa Meat Market and El Super. Nearby coffee shops include McDonald's, Starbucks and 21M Express Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Carl's Jr, Roma Pizza and Mariscos Los Buchones. 635 Elm Ave #19 is near East Village Arts Park, Lincoln Park and Peace Park.



To Qualify:

• Credit score must be no less than 550

• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent

• We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord



Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renter’s insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renter’s insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



For more information on this apartment call Borba Property Group at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com/vacanices/ to apply online.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2465634)