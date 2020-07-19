6341 Deborah Street

Amenities

Nice 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath House in Los Altos Area of Long Beach! - This lovely 4 bedroom house with central AC and heat is located in a very quiet cul-de-sac. Home has a large living room and dining room area that has hardwood floors and a fireplace! The kitchen is very cute with a stove top and separate oven. Comes with dishwasher too! Plenty of storage space and leads to the patio for fresh air. Two of the bedrooms feature hardwood floors and custom paint. The master bedroom has lush carpet and a bathroom that has shower. The other bathroom has a bathtub. Another carpeted bedroom has a door that leads to the well manicured backyard. Make this wonderful home your place to call home during the holidays!



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 large dog maximum; 2 pets total maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single Family Home

Year Built: 1954

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer

Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage, Driveway and Street Parking

Flooring: Hardwood, Carpet, Tile

Yard: Front and Back

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



