6341 Deborah Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6341 Deborah Street

6341 Deborah Street · No Longer Available
Location

6341 Deborah Street, Long Beach, CA 90815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath House in Los Altos Area of Long Beach! - This lovely 4 bedroom house with central AC and heat is located in a very quiet cul-de-sac. Home has a large living room and dining room area that has hardwood floors and a fireplace! The kitchen is very cute with a stove top and separate oven. Comes with dishwasher too! Plenty of storage space and leads to the patio for fresh air. Two of the bedrooms feature hardwood floors and custom paint. The master bedroom has lush carpet and a bathroom that has shower. The other bathroom has a bathtub. Another carpeted bedroom has a door that leads to the well manicured backyard. Make this wonderful home your place to call home during the holidays!

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 large dog maximum; 2 pets total maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1954
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer
Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage, Driveway and Street Parking
Flooring: Hardwood, Carpet, Tile
Yard: Front and Back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE4527506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6341 Deborah Street have any available units?
6341 Deborah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6341 Deborah Street have?
Some of 6341 Deborah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6341 Deborah Street currently offering any rent specials?
6341 Deborah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6341 Deborah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6341 Deborah Street is pet friendly.
Does 6341 Deborah Street offer parking?
Yes, 6341 Deborah Street offers parking.
Does 6341 Deborah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6341 Deborah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6341 Deborah Street have a pool?
No, 6341 Deborah Street does not have a pool.
Does 6341 Deborah Street have accessible units?
No, 6341 Deborah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6341 Deborah Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6341 Deborah Street has units with dishwashers.
