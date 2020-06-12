All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 6239 Majorca Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
6239 Majorca Circle
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

6239 Majorca Circle

6239 Majorca Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
SEADIP
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6239 Majorca Circle, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded 4 Bedroom Home - Call/text Donna for a tour 562-760-9856

Description-
* Gated community with 24 Hr patrol service
* Marble floors throughout and Crystal chandeliers
* Fireplace with a marble mantel and Mounted 50" TV
* Granite counter tops in kitchen
* Stainless steel 6 burner stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave
* Laundry room
* Fireplace in master bedroom
* Granite counter tops in all bathrooms & granite tile showers in 3 full bathrooms
* Central AC and heating
* Alarm system
* Water fountain in front porch and back patio,
* Large builtin stainless steel BBQ and Fire pit in back patio
* 3 car garage with direct access
* Community has 2 pools, Jacuzzi with bathrooms and a shower and 3 tennis courts

Call/text Donna for a tour 562-760-9856

Take leisure strolls around the beautiful Marina, Walking distance to the Marina Pacifica shopping center

(RLNE5592775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6239 Majorca Circle have any available units?
6239 Majorca Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6239 Majorca Circle have?
Some of 6239 Majorca Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6239 Majorca Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6239 Majorca Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6239 Majorca Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6239 Majorca Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6239 Majorca Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6239 Majorca Circle offers parking.
Does 6239 Majorca Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6239 Majorca Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6239 Majorca Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6239 Majorca Circle has a pool.
Does 6239 Majorca Circle have accessible units?
No, 6239 Majorca Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6239 Majorca Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6239 Majorca Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine