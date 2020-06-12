6239 Majorca Circle

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded 4 Bedroom Home - Call/text Donna for a tour 562-760-9856
* Gated community with 24 Hr patrol service
* Marble floors throughout and Crystal chandeliers
* Fireplace with a marble mantel and Mounted 50" TV
* Granite counter tops in kitchen
* Stainless steel 6 burner stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave
* Laundry room
* Fireplace in master bedroom
* Granite counter tops in all bathrooms & granite tile showers in 3 full bathrooms
* Central AC and heating
* Alarm system
* Water fountain in front porch and back patio,
* Large builtin stainless steel BBQ and Fire pit in back patio
* 3 car garage with direct access
* Community has 2 pools, Jacuzzi with bathrooms and a shower and 3 tennis courts
Take leisure strolls around the beautiful Marina, Walking distance to the Marina Pacifica shopping center
