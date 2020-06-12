6239 Majorca Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautifully upgraded 4 Bedroom Home - Call/text Donna for a tour 562-760-9856



Description-

* Gated community with 24 Hr patrol service

* Marble floors throughout and Crystal chandeliers

* Fireplace with a marble mantel and Mounted 50" TV

* Granite counter tops in kitchen

* Stainless steel 6 burner stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave

* Laundry room

* Fireplace in master bedroom

* Granite counter tops in all bathrooms & granite tile showers in 3 full bathrooms

* Central AC and heating

* Alarm system

* Water fountain in front porch and back patio,

* Large builtin stainless steel BBQ and Fire pit in back patio

* 3 car garage with direct access

* Community has 2 pools, Jacuzzi with bathrooms and a shower and 3 tennis courts



Call/text Donna for a tour 562-760-9856



Take leisure strolls around the beautiful Marina, Walking distance to the Marina Pacifica shopping center



(RLNE5592775)