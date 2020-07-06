All apartments in Long Beach
6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North
6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North

6128 Marina Pacifica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6128 Marina Pacifica Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Stunning Luxury Studio Condo in Marina Pacifica with Views! - Located in Los Alamitos Bay and Harbor, this luxurious condominium features the finest in luxury appointments. Fresh paint throughout each room, laminate floors in the dining area and entry, huge walk-in closet, sunk-in tub, and an updated kitchen with newer appliances and fixtures including stone counter tops, central air conditioning and heat, breathtaking views of the harbor from the entire unit, and a huge balcony. The unit features a large living area, with a wet bar, fireplace, open dining area, and a motorized bed that converts the living area in to a sleeping area. This unit is located in the resort-styled Marina Pacifica condominium community and features 7 pools and spas, with 24-hour gated and guarded entry, beautiful lagoons, Koi ponds and fountains, covered parking, club house and fully-equipped fitness room, saunas, and a private bridge to Marina Pacifica Mall! Located near 2nd St. and Pacific Coast Hwy.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE3791291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North have any available units?
6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North have?
Some of 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North currently offering any rent specials?
6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North is pet friendly.
Does 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North offer parking?
Yes, 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North offers parking.
Does 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North have a pool?
Yes, 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North has a pool.
Does 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North have accessible units?
No, 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North does not have accessible units.
Does 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6128 Marina Pacifica Dr. North has units with dishwashers.

