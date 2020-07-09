All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2020 at 12:18 PM

6050 Linden Avenue

6050 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6050 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
DeForest Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming two bedroom one bath upstairs apartment features a full kitchen with ample cabinet space and granite counter tops, a gas stove, and vinyl flooring. Enjoy a spacious living area with a gas wall heater large windows equipped with blinds and window screens, and fresh full two toned accent paint. The bathroom comes with a bath tub and charming new bath vanity. This building offers a detached garage available for an additional $100 monthly rent.

This apartment is in the Jordan neighborhood in Long Beach. Nearby parks include Houghton Park, Coolidge Park and Camp Suanga.
RENT = $1699 WITH $50 CREDIT PER MONTH FOR 11 MONTHS

To Qualify:

•Credit score must be no less than 550
•Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
•We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renter’s insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renter’s insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

For more information on this or any other vacancy, please feel free to contact Borba Realty at (562) 924-3858. You can also visit us at www.borbarealty.com and apply today.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,649, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6050 Linden Avenue have any available units?
6050 Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6050 Linden Avenue have?
Some of 6050 Linden Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6050 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6050 Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6050 Linden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6050 Linden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6050 Linden Avenue offers parking.
Does 6050 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6050 Linden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 6050 Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6050 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6050 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6050 Linden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

