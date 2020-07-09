6050 Linden Avenue

Amenities

This charming two bedroom one bath upstairs apartment features a full kitchen with ample cabinet space and granite counter tops, a gas stove, and vinyl flooring. Enjoy a spacious living area with a gas wall heater large windows equipped with blinds and window screens, and fresh full two toned accent paint. The bathroom comes with a bath tub and charming new bath vanity. This building offers a detached garage available for an additional $100 monthly rent.



This apartment is in the Jordan neighborhood in Long Beach. Nearby parks include Houghton Park, Coolidge Park and Camp Suanga.

RENT = $1699 WITH $50 CREDIT PER MONTH FOR 11 MONTHS



To Qualify:



•Credit score must be no less than 550

•Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent

•We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renter’s insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renter’s insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



For more information on this or any other vacancy, please feel free to contact Borba Realty at (562) 924-3858. You can also visit us at www.borbarealty.com and apply today.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,649, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.