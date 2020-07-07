All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 6007 Loynes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
6007 Loynes Drive
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

6007 Loynes Drive

6007 Loynes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
SEADIP
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6007 Loynes Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Upgraded spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse on the golf course in the desirable gated community of Whalers Cove in the Marina Area of Long Beach. Large light and bright eat in kitchen. Spacious master bedroom w/romantic fireplace, balcony w/soothing ocean breezes, soaring vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet plus a wardrobe closet. Retreat or Den (perfect for a home office) Spacious eat in kitchen. Living-room w/cozy fireplace. Private patio. Over sized two car garage plus driveway with room for two more cars. Laundry room for full size washer & dryer. Newer central air system. Sparkling community pool & relaxing spa. Bike or walk to fine dinning & shopping in Marina Pacifica, the new Second & PCH center, The Market Place, Alamitos Bay Landing and CSULB. Freeway close to the 405,605 and the 22.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 Loynes Drive have any available units?
6007 Loynes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6007 Loynes Drive have?
Some of 6007 Loynes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 Loynes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6007 Loynes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 Loynes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6007 Loynes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6007 Loynes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6007 Loynes Drive offers parking.
Does 6007 Loynes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6007 Loynes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 Loynes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6007 Loynes Drive has a pool.
Does 6007 Loynes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6007 Loynes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 Loynes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6007 Loynes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90805
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine