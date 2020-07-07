6007 Loynes Drive

Amenities

Upgraded spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse on the golf course in the desirable gated community of Whalers Cove in the Marina Area of Long Beach. Large light and bright eat in kitchen. Spacious master bedroom w/romantic fireplace, balcony w/soothing ocean breezes, soaring vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet plus a wardrobe closet. Retreat or Den (perfect for a home office) Spacious eat in kitchen. Living-room w/cozy fireplace. Private patio. Over sized two car garage plus driveway with room for two more cars. Laundry room for full size washer & dryer. Newer central air system. Sparkling community pool & relaxing spa. Bike or walk to fine dinning & shopping in Marina Pacifica, the new Second & PCH center, The Market Place, Alamitos Bay Landing and CSULB. Freeway close to the 405,605 and the 22.