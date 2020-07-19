All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

600 Ocean Blvd

600 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

600 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

cats allowed
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE READ THROUGH COMPLETE AD B4 CALLING FOR ANY ADDITIONAL INFO

COMING TO TOWN for a HOLIDAY???

NEED A ROOM TEMPORARY??

IN BETWEEN PLACES??

I have a furnished spare bedroom in my private residence that I sublet out for up to a month at a time. Downtown Long Beach Highrise overlooking the marina. That means 5 days, 2 1/2 wks rentals, UP TO 1 MONTH. I have been doing this off n on for several years. I get to meet people from all over the world and they get a local home enviorment vs a hotel. Local information available. Close to the beach and everything Southern California has to offer. Wireless, laundry and cable tv. Better than a hotel and more comfy too. Can assist with much of what southern California has to offer.

from

LAX/DISNEYLAND/KNOTTS/UNIVERSAL

2 Hrs from

MEXICO/San Diego/Santa Barbara/Catalina Island

3 DAY MINUMUM starting @ $ 129.00 a day

Security Deposit $200 refundable at move-out

check-in: noon

check-out: 11AM

Weekly Rates available

Indoor cat in the houselhold

TAKING RESERVATIONS w/ $100 deposit up front at confirmation, balance of deposit at time of registering.

Cancellation policy

Short term rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Ocean Blvd have any available units?
600 Ocean Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 600 Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
600 Ocean Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Ocean Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 600 Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 600 Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 600 Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Ocean Blvd have a pool?
No, 600 Ocean Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 600 Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 600 Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
