600 Ocean Blvd

Amenities
PLEASE READ THROUGH COMPLETE AD B4 CALLING FOR ANY ADDITIONAL INFO
COMING TO TOWN for a HOLIDAY???
NEED A ROOM TEMPORARY??
IN BETWEEN PLACES??
I have a furnished spare bedroom in my private residence that I sublet out for up to a month at a time. Downtown Long Beach Highrise overlooking the marina. That means 5 days, 2 1/2 wks rentals, UP TO 1 MONTH. I have been doing this off n on for several years. I get to meet people from all over the world and they get a local home enviorment vs a hotel. Local information available. Close to the beach and everything Southern California has to offer. Wireless, laundry and cable tv. Better than a hotel and more comfy too. Can assist with much of what southern California has to offer.
from
LAX/DISNEYLAND/KNOTTS/UNIVERSAL
2 Hrs from
MEXICO/San Diego/Santa Barbara/Catalina Island
3 DAY MINUMUM starting @ $ 129.00 a day
Security Deposit $200 refundable at move-out
check-in: noon
check-out: 11AM
Weekly Rates available
Indoor cat in the houselhold
TAKING RESERVATIONS w/ $100 deposit up front at confirmation, balance of deposit at time of registering.
Cancellation policy
Short term rentals