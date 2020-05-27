600 Obispo Avenue

Amenities

Spacious Studio behind Beautiful Rose Park South Craftsman Home - $1195/month includes ALL utilities, FREE onsite laundry, FREE Spectrum Internet, private, quiet; secure entrance and chill neighbors.



Great location in Rose Park South, edge of Belmont Heights, mid-town Long Beach. Close to 7th Street bus line, Walk to beach, 4th Street's "Retro Row", Broadway shops; restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, bars, nail salon and dry cleaning.



Rent Includes:

-Professionally cleaned 3 room Studio

-Safe, secure and private (security lights, dead bolt lock)

-Large bath (tall shower, no tub)

-Refrigerator with ice maker and filtered water

-Microwave

-Oven

-Garbage disposal

-FREE onsite laundry-Washer/Dryer

-Private patio

-Utilities (water, gas and electricity)



Requirements:

-1 Occupant only

-Non-smoker

-Good credit and employment history

-One year lease

-$1295 Security Deposit

-No Partiers

-No Pets



Availability:

- June 8th

- Email with any questions



Serious people only please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297449

No Pets Allowed



