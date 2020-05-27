All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 600 Obispo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
600 Obispo Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

600 Obispo Avenue

600 Obispo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

600 Obispo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
coffee bar
some paid utils
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
internet access
Rose Park Studio with Lots of Amenities - Property Id: 297449

Spacious Studio behind Beautiful Rose Park South Craftsman Home - $1195/month includes ALL utilities, FREE onsite laundry, FREE Spectrum Internet, private, quiet; secure entrance and chill neighbors.

Great location in Rose Park South, edge of Belmont Heights, mid-town Long Beach. Close to 7th Street bus line, Walk to beach, 4th Street's "Retro Row", Broadway shops; restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, bars, nail salon and dry cleaning.

Rent Includes:
-Professionally cleaned 3 room Studio
-Safe, secure and private (security lights, dead bolt lock)
-Large bath (tall shower, no tub)
-Refrigerator with ice maker and filtered water
-Microwave
-Oven
-Garbage disposal
-FREE onsite laundry-Washer/Dryer
-Private patio
-Utilities (water, gas and electricity)

Requirements:
-1 Occupant only
-Non-smoker
-Good credit and employment history
-One year lease
-$1295 Security Deposit
-No Partiers
-No Pets

Availability:
- June 8th
- Email with any questions

Serious people only please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297449
Property Id 297449

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Obispo Avenue have any available units?
600 Obispo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Obispo Avenue have?
Some of 600 Obispo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Obispo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 Obispo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Obispo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 600 Obispo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 600 Obispo Avenue offer parking?
No, 600 Obispo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 600 Obispo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Obispo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Obispo Avenue have a pool?
No, 600 Obispo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 600 Obispo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 Obispo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Obispo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Obispo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine