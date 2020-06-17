All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

59 SANTA ANA AVE

59 Santa Ana Avenue · (562) 362-4165
Location

59 Santa Ana Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 59 SANTA ANA AVE · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

2 Bedroom Spanish Classic Close to the Beach - This lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bath Spanish Classic is uniquely located steps from the Ocean AND steps from the Bay. If you come by for a visit you will appreciate all that the Long Beach beach life has to offer. The interior has been freshly painted and comes with the original hard wood floors. It has washer/dryer hook ups in a small garage at the back of the property... unfortunately this garage is too small to fit a vehicle. The patio out front is huge and in the spring & summer this is where most people hang out with their friends, perfect for BBQing and cold beverages. The Long Beach Kiteboarding beach is due south and 2nd Street with all it's shops and fine dining is due north. There is also a small bonus room that has been used as a bedroom in the past, but more recently it's been used as an office. All this home needs is YOU and your positive attitude . . . please reach out today to schedule a viewing, this is the one you've been longing for.

Application Fee... $45 per adult

Deposit $2,850... pet deposit $250

Rent $2,850 per month plus a $25 service fee monthly

(RLNE5619016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 SANTA ANA AVE have any available units?
59 SANTA ANA AVE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 SANTA ANA AVE have?
Some of 59 SANTA ANA AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 SANTA ANA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
59 SANTA ANA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 SANTA ANA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 SANTA ANA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 59 SANTA ANA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 59 SANTA ANA AVE does offer parking.
Does 59 SANTA ANA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 SANTA ANA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 SANTA ANA AVE have a pool?
No, 59 SANTA ANA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 59 SANTA ANA AVE have accessible units?
No, 59 SANTA ANA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 59 SANTA ANA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 SANTA ANA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
