59 SANTA ANA AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

2 Bedroom Spanish Classic Close to the Beach - This lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bath Spanish Classic is uniquely located steps from the Ocean AND steps from the Bay. If you come by for a visit you will appreciate all that the Long Beach beach life has to offer. The interior has been freshly painted and comes with the original hard wood floors. It has washer/dryer hook ups in a small garage at the back of the property... unfortunately this garage is too small to fit a vehicle. The patio out front is huge and in the spring & summer this is where most people hang out with their friends, perfect for BBQing and cold beverages. The Long Beach Kiteboarding beach is due south and 2nd Street with all it's shops and fine dining is due north. There is also a small bonus room that has been used as a bedroom in the past, but more recently it's been used as an office. All this home needs is YOU and your positive attitude . . . please reach out today to schedule a viewing, this is the one you've been longing for.



Application Fee... $45 per adult



Deposit $2,850... pet deposit $250



Rent $2,850 per month plus a $25 service fee monthly



(RLNE5619016)