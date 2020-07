Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SHORT TERM LEASE - LOS ALTOS UPGRADED GORGEOUS HOUSE. MUST SEE!!!! - Beautiful Los Altos home

4 Bedroom 3 Bath (4th Bedroom is the detached Large Office)

Enclosed Garage and 3 parking spaces

Newly rebuilt house. Everything in this house is NEW Including Plumbing, Roof etc..).

Open floor plan with new kitchen with all new appliances

Large entertainment back yard

Large patio area

Laundry hookups

A/C and Heating

Rent is $5995.00

Please Call or Text Monisha@5627193156



(RLNE4406066)