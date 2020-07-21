All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

5631 E. El Parque St

5631 El Parque Street · No Longer Available
Location

5631 El Parque Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Park Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Park Estates - Come home to an entertainers dream located in the peaceful and prestigious Park Estates neighborhood. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home was custom designed and built by commercial architects with comfortable living in mind. Vaulted wood beam ceilings accented with new farmhouse style lighting, solid brick flooring and new carpet. From the spacious main living area you get a panoramic view of the outdoors by the floor to ceiling glass doors that open onto the rear patio and garden, all accessible from the main living areas as well as the master suite.

The kitchen features high ceilings, plenty of cabinetry with a large walk-in pantry and a pass through bar. Silestone counter-tops and under mount sink make for easy clean-up. Appliances include gas cook top, dishwasher, dual wall oven and an indoor gas grill. Just down the hall is a butler's pantry that includes additional pantry & cabinetry, space for a 2nd refrigerator or freezer, washer/dryer hook-ups and a sink for hand washing.

Storage, storage, storage! Just about everywhere in the home you will find storage cabinets conveniently built into the walls to keep everyday living neatly tucked away.

2 car garage with auto opener. If preferred, the tenants can choose from two different home security systems that are already pre-installed.

Gardner is included with rent Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No smoking. A dog will be considered with completed pet application and additional deposit.

TO SEE RENTAL: For an appt. CALL or TEXT Liza at (562) 472-5535 or EMAIL at leasing@spurrmanagement.com.

TO APPLY: You can visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.

$40.00 application fee. Approval based on rental criteria: Credit score of 600+, income 3x's the rent. Must not have prior eviction and no outstanding collection accounts.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5116651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5631 E. El Parque St have any available units?
5631 E. El Parque St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5631 E. El Parque St have?
Some of 5631 E. El Parque St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5631 E. El Parque St currently offering any rent specials?
5631 E. El Parque St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5631 E. El Parque St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5631 E. El Parque St is pet friendly.
Does 5631 E. El Parque St offer parking?
Yes, 5631 E. El Parque St offers parking.
Does 5631 E. El Parque St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5631 E. El Parque St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5631 E. El Parque St have a pool?
No, 5631 E. El Parque St does not have a pool.
Does 5631 E. El Parque St have accessible units?
No, 5631 E. El Parque St does not have accessible units.
Does 5631 E. El Parque St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5631 E. El Parque St has units with dishwashers.
