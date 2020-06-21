5585 E Pacific Coast.

Amenities

Two bed, two bath in Park Ocean. Park Ocean is one of the best locations in Long Beach, less than a mile from CSULB and this condo is one of the best locations in the building. And it doesn't stop there, the condo has been highly upgraded with tens of thousands of dollars spent on the entire place to make it one of a kind. The galley style kitchen has been completely gutted and remodeled so that the kitchen opens up to the family room and the balcony that is perfect for getting some afternoon sun or looking at the beautiful view of the pine trees in the garden area. Upgrades to this home include stainless steel appliances, completely remodeled kitchen with granite counters, recessed lighting, new windows, crown molding, custom shelving in both closets, beautifully tiled showers, and much more. This home also has two designated parking spaces. Amenities include pool, spa, gym, sauna, tennis, bbq, ping pong, basketball, and more!