All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like
5585 E Pacific Coast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5585 E Pacific Coast
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

5585 E Pacific Coast

5585 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5585 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90804
Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Two bed, two bath in Park Ocean. Park Ocean is one of the best locations in Long Beach, less than a mile from CSULB and this condo is one of the best locations in the building. And it doesn't stop there, the condo has been highly upgraded with tens of thousands of dollars spent on the entire place to make it one of a kind. The galley style kitchen has been completely gutted and remodeled so that the kitchen opens up to the family room and the balcony that is perfect for getting some afternoon sun or looking at the beautiful view of the pine trees in the garden area. Upgrades to this home include stainless steel appliances, completely remodeled kitchen with granite counters, recessed lighting, new windows, crown molding, custom shelving in both closets, beautifully tiled showers, and much more. This home also has two designated parking spaces. Amenities include pool, spa, gym, sauna, tennis, bbq, ping pong, basketball, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5585 E Pacific Coast have any available units?
5585 E Pacific Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5585 E Pacific Coast have?
Some of 5585 E Pacific Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5585 E Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
5585 E Pacific Coast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5585 E Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
No, 5585 E Pacific Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5585 E Pacific Coast offer parking?
Yes, 5585 E Pacific Coast does offer parking.
Does 5585 E Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5585 E Pacific Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5585 E Pacific Coast have a pool?
Yes, 5585 E Pacific Coast has a pool.
Does 5585 E Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 5585 E Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 5585 E Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5585 E Pacific Coast does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 BedroomsLong Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly PlacesLong Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long BeachBelmont HeightsTraffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine