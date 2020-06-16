All apartments in Long Beach
5271 East Anaheim Road

5271 East Anaheim Road · No Longer Available
Location

5271 East Anaheim Road, Long Beach, CA 90815
Park Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Large 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom unit with hardwood flooring and a gourmet kitchen that includes stove with glass rangehood and refrigerator with ice maker. Please note, pictures are of a Similar Unit, there may be slight differences with actual apartment.

Rent - $3,495

Listed Rent on Advertisement Is Net Effective Rent for One Year Lease Term (12 Months) In Addition To One Month OR MORE FREE RENT. Net Effective (Advertised) Rent Rate: $3995.00 x 10.49 Months = $41,940.00.
Payable Rent Rate: $41,940.00 ÷ 12 Months = $3,495.00 Per Month

Deposit - $500

1 YearLease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven.

Washer and dryer in unit

Enclosed garage available for $125/month

Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over
Centrally located... Accessible to 22, 405 and 605 Freeways. Home schools are: Minnie Gant Elementary, Stanford Middle School, Woodrow Wilson High and 5 min walking distance to Cal State Long Beach (CSULB). Short ride to Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5271 East Anaheim Road have any available units?
5271 East Anaheim Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5271 East Anaheim Road have?
Some of 5271 East Anaheim Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5271 East Anaheim Road currently offering any rent specials?
5271 East Anaheim Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5271 East Anaheim Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5271 East Anaheim Road is pet friendly.
Does 5271 East Anaheim Road offer parking?
Yes, 5271 East Anaheim Road does offer parking.
Does 5271 East Anaheim Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5271 East Anaheim Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5271 East Anaheim Road have a pool?
No, 5271 East Anaheim Road does not have a pool.
Does 5271 East Anaheim Road have accessible units?
Yes, 5271 East Anaheim Road has accessible units.
Does 5271 East Anaheim Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5271 East Anaheim Road has units with dishwashers.
