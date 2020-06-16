5271 East Anaheim Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage media room

Large 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom unit with hardwood flooring and a gourmet kitchen that includes stove with glass rangehood and refrigerator with ice maker. Please note, pictures are of a Similar Unit, there may be slight differences with actual apartment.



Rent - $3,495



Listed Rent on Advertisement Is Net Effective Rent for One Year Lease Term (12 Months) In Addition To One Month OR MORE FREE RENT. Net Effective (Advertised) Rent Rate: $3995.00 x 10.49 Months = $41,940.00.

Payable Rent Rate: $41,940.00 ÷ 12 Months = $3,495.00 Per Month



Deposit - $500



1 YearLease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven.



Washer and dryer in unit



Enclosed garage available for $125/month



Submit the following with completed rental application:

-Drivers License/ID

-Copy of SSN

-Proof of Income

-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

Centrally located... Accessible to 22, 405 and 605 Freeways. Home schools are: Minnie Gant Elementary, Stanford Middle School, Woodrow Wilson High and 5 min walking distance to Cal State Long Beach (CSULB). Short ride to Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.