5271 East Anaheim Road

Amenities
Large 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom unit with hardwood flooring and a gourmet kitchen that includes stove with glass rangehood and refrigerator with ice maker. Please note, pictures are of a Similar Unit, there may be slight differences with actual apartment.
Rent - $3,495
Listed Rent on Advertisement Is Net Effective Rent for One Year Lease Term (12 Months) In Addition To One Month OR MORE FREE RENT. Net Effective (Advertised) Rent Rate: $3995.00 x 10.49 Months = $41,940.00.
Payable Rent Rate: $41,940.00 ÷ 12 Months = $3,495.00 Per Month
Deposit - $500
1 YearLease
Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven.
Washer and dryer in unit
Enclosed garage available for $125/month
Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over
Centrally located... Accessible to 22, 405 and 605 Freeways. Home schools are: Minnie Gant Elementary, Stanford Middle School, Woodrow Wilson High and 5 min walking distance to Cal State Long Beach (CSULB). Short ride to Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!
This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.